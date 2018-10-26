Halloween is quickly approaching and the Avondale Police Department wants to remind everyone to stay safe this year.

And they’re enlisting the help of the King of Pop to spread their message.

Avondale police took to their Facebook page to share the department’s safety reminder video and it’s a “thrill.”

In the video, officers do their best zombie impressions as Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” plays in the background.

Towards the end of the video, the department shares a few reminders to help you stay safe.

- Never trick-or-treat alone.

- Don’t go into a stranger’s home.

- Watch for traffic and zombies.

Thanks for the reminder, Avondale PD. And for the slick dance moves!

Who did it better, the officers or Matt from "13 Going on 30"!

