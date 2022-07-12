Avondale pays $2M after man dies in police custody

The city council approved Monday paying out a large settlement to the family of James Holland after he died while in police custody last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Avondale City Council has agreed to pay $2 million to the family of James Holland, who died last year during an incident with local police.

Holland died on July 10, 2021, after police officers stunned him with a Taser gun as they attempted to detain him near Van Buren Street and 111th Avenue, according to local media reports.

The 37-year-old's manner of death was later ruled as a "homicide" by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

But the officers involved in the incident were later "cleared" by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, public records show.

Avondale's council voted Monday to approve an agreement with Holland's family to resolve a claim filed against the city late last year that accused officers of using excessive force on a man who allegedly didn't pose a threat to them.

By paying out the settlement, Avondale is not admitting to being liable for the events that unfolded on July 10.

"It is understood and expressly agreed that neither the payment of the Settlement Payment or anything contained within this agreement shall be construed as an admission of any liability whatsoever on the part of the Defendants," city records state.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.