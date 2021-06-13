Avondale boy in custody after allegedly stabbing juvenile girl, killing woman

The juvenile boy is allegedly a family member of the victims, police said.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A juvenile boy is in police custody after allegedly stabbing a juvenile girl and killing a woman in Avondale on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a residence near Buckeye and El Mirage roads around 8:00 p.m., and determined that the suspect was related to the victims, police said.

The victims were transported to the hospital where the adult woman was pronounced dead and the girl was deemed to be in serious but stable condition, police said.

The Avondale Police Department is investigating the incident and the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

