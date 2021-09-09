Full autopsy released for Camelback hiker who died after Phoenix cop left her alone on trail

New autopsy reports show Angela Tramonte had some "red abrasions" on her skin at the time of her death, but officials still believe she died from heat exhaustion.

PHOENIX — Autopsy reports for Angela Tramonte, the hiker who died last month on Camelback Mountain, show no significant "abnormalities" were detected that would suggest her death could be attributed to anything other than heat exhaustion.

The 31-year-old died after she flew out to Arizona from Boston to meet up with a Phoenix police officer she had met online. The two went hiking along Echo Canyon trail on July 30.

According to the off-duty officer, Tramonte started feeling ill during their hike and Tramonte encouraged him to go on walking without her. The officer said Tramonte was supposed to meet him back at the car, but at 1 p.m. he called 911 because he couldn’t find her.

Rescue crews recovered Tramonte's body a few hours later near a home off the trail.

Autopsy reports recently released by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office show no major irregularities were uncovered that indicate Tramonte's death could be tied to something other than heat exhaustion.

A toxicology report shows Tramonte had traces of amphetamine in her system. Her family told 12 News she had a prescription for Adderall, which can produce high levels of amphetamine in the blood.

Tramonte had 350 nanograms per milliliter of amphetamine in her system at the time of her death. According to the report, adults who fatally overdose on amphetamine have, on average, 9,000 ng/mL in their system.

The autopsy report additionally turned up "irregular linear dried red abrasions" on Tramonte's body that ranged in size between 4 and 10 centimeters.

An examination of her head and neck revealed no detectable "abnormalities," the report states. Tramonte's bony framework and soft tissues also appeared normal, the report says.

Phoenix police have previously said investigators didn't find anything suspicious about Tramonte's death.

