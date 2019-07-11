Authorities in the East Valley are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old girl who never returned home from school Wednesday night.

Melissa Sajn, 16, was supposed to get home from her school in Mesa around 5 p.m. Wednesday, but she never returned, Chandler police said Thursday.

Melissa, who also attends school in Tempe, uses the light rail to get between the schools.

The Mesa Police Department found her personal belongings at Pioneer Park on Wednesday evening, which is located near the light rail and her Mesa school.

Melissa is 5'8" and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has been entered into a national database as missing and endangered.

If you see Melissa, please call 911. If you know of her whereabouts, please contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.