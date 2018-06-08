PEORIA, Ariz. — Authorities are searching Lake Pleasant waters for a man who possibly drowned Sunday afternoon.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the call they received around 4:30 p.m. was about a man in his early 20s who had struggled and gone underwater. The Peoria Fire Department said they were also called.

The sheriff's department and the Peoria Fire Department both said the were told that a man had gone underwater about 30 minutes before they were called.

Officials have not confirmed that a man is missing for sure.

MCSO said more than two hours have gone by and the attempts to locate the man have been unsuccessful. The MCSO Lake Patrol Deputies are now searching Sunday night for the man in about 50 to 60 feet of water using a robot.

