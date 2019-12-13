Authorities in Phoenix are searching for a man accused of attempting to grope a 14-year-old girl while she was walking to school this week.

The Phoenix Police Department said the suspect allegedly approached the teenager while she was walking in the area of State Route 51 and Bell Road around 7 a.m. Thursday.

The man then "attempted to touch her breasts," police said.

The girl ran from the suspect and contacted her school resource officer.

Officers searched the area, but could not find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a thin, white man who was in his 30s, about 5-foot-10.

He was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt and a shirt with a circle on the front. He also had a black backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department.