Authorities searching for man who reportedly drowned at Lake Pleasant

Saturday marks the sixth weekend in a row that an incident has caused law enforcement to respond.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Authorities are working to recover the body of a person who reportedly drowned at Lake Pleasant Saturday.

The Peoria Fire Department responded to Lake Pleasant for reports of a man who possibly drowned. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported that a man who was not wearing a life jacket went underwater and did not come back up.

Deputies at the lake have moved to recovery efforts to search for the man.

This is the sixth weekend in a row law enforcement has responded to an incident at the lake. Last weekend, a woman died after her leg was amputated in a boating accident.

Three men and an 83-year-old woman have died at the Lake on consecutive weeks.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

