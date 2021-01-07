Authorities responding to reported bomb threat near Luke AFB

Authorities have not said if the threat is legitimate or not.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — An alleged bomb threat near Luke Air Force Base is under investigation Thursday night.

Few details have been released about the situation, but base security forces are responding to the south gate on Litchfield Avenue, according to the Luke AFB Twitter account.

Authorities have not said if the threat is legitimate or not. Glendale police said they received calls of a suspicious vehicle and people at the base's gate.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is helping control traffic in the area.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest information.