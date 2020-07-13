2 hospitalized, 1 missing after electrocution incident at Lake Pleasant

Police say the incident happened at the lake near Peninsula Road around 6:30 p.m.

PEORIA, Ariz. — An electrocution incident at Lake Pleasant Sunday afternoon left two people hospitalized and another person remains missing, authorities say.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says some sort of electrical incident injured five people.

Two of them were rushed to a local hospital while another two others rejected treatment.

One of the victims is in critical condition.

Another person remains missing, and MCSO divers are looking for the victim around Scorpion Bay.

What caused the electrical discharge is under investigation.

Peoria Fire-Medical, MCSO & Peoria Police units responding to possible multiple electrocution patients at Lake Pleasant. — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) July 13, 2020