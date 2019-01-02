PHOENIX — Arizona officials are asking the public for help identifying a man who attempted to abduct a jogger in San Tan Valley Thursday morning.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office says a woman told investigators a man in a possibly gray Toyota Tacoma was following her and making inappropriate comments before opening the driver door and grabbing her arm.

Officials say the incident happened in the Johnson Ranch community near Maravilla Drive and Indigo Sky Boulevard.

The woman told investigators the man tried to pull her into his truck, but she was able to get away. The man then followed her in his truck, continuing to tell her to get in.

According to PCSO, the driver took off when the woman began calling 911.

Officials describe the suspect as a white man in his 30s with brown hair and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a light colored or white shirt.

The woman was treated for minor injuries to her wrist, PCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.