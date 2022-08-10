Authorities investigating shooting involving law enforcement near I-17 and Grant Street

Authorities say no injuries have been reported at this time.

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving law enforcement officials in Central Phoenix Wednesday night.

The Department of Public Safety said the incident started with a car crash on the Interstate 17 and Grant Street overpass.

12News video shows multiple law enforcement vehicles setting up a perimeter in the area. Police could also be seen putting crime scene tape up at a business near 22nd Avenue and Hadley Street.

Officials said traffic headed eastbound on Grant Street is now closed at the I-17 off-ramp. Commuters are advised to avoid the area while police investigate.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities said officers are searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

