Authorities investigating shooting involving law enforcement near I-17 and Grant Street

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving law enforcement officials in Central Phoenix Wednesday night.
The Department of Public Safety said the incident started with a car crash on the Interstate 17 and Grant Street overpass.
12News video shows multiple law enforcement vehicles setting up a perimeter in the area. Police could also be seen putting crime scene tape up at a business near 22nd Avenue and Hadley Street.
Officials said traffic headed eastbound on Grant Street is now closed at the I-17 off-ramp. Commuters are advised to avoid the area while police investigate.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Authorities said officers are searching for the suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.
