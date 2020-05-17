Power restored to three outages in Phoenix

An estimated 7,000 residents in Phoenix were affected by the outages, APS said.

PHOENIX — Update: The outages have been fixed, APS said. Power was restored at 9:12 a.m. after the minor equipment failure which caused the three outages was fixed.

Original Story:

Three different power outages were reported by Arizona Public Service Electric Sunday morning.

The outages affected an estimated 7,000 residents in Phoenix, APS said. Authorities said they were unsure of what exactly caused the outages.

Field personnel have been dispatched to determine the cause and reconnect customers to a different feeder, authorities said.

All three out the outages happened at around 7:31 a.m., APS said. The estimated time for power to be restored is 10:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest details.