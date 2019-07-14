GILBERT, Ariz. — A local elementary school archery team is headed to a big competition.

Arete Preparatory in Gilbert just came back from nationals, and now they're headed to the next step.

The team has about 45 members, ranging from 5th to 8th grade. 19 of the kids qualified for the 2019 NASP World Championship competition.

"They work extremely hard, they've put in countless hours," Coach George Portillo said.

The Worlds competition is July 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn.

"We're gonna be competing against about 15,000 other kids so we're gonna have to do our best," team member Sean Widner said.

The team is fundraising their way to get to Worlds, if you want to help them out, you can donate on their GoFundMe page here.