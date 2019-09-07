Have you ever seen a work of art and wanted to step right inside it? Now you can at "Surprise Your Eyes" at OdySea in the Desert.

At the exhibit, large 2D paintings look 3D when you get the right angle and become a part of the illusion.

With 30 different pictures to choose from, scenes range from space to dinosaur themed and everything in between.

Spots on the floor help show the perfect angle to capture a photo to help the paintings come to life.

The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.