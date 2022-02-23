Fatal I-10 crash in Phoenix closes freeway

PHOENIX — At least one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix Wednesday morning.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the collision happened on the freeway's westbound lanes near 83rd Avenue.
A sedan may have rear-ended a commercial vehicle. The fatality occurred in the sedan, officials said.
The freeway was closed at 75th Avenue due to the crash but has since reopened, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.