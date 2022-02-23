Fatal I-10 crash in Phoenix closes freeway

Authorities said a sedan may have rear-ended a commercial vehicle on Interstate 10.

PHOENIX — At least one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix Wednesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the collision happened on the freeway's westbound lanes near 83rd Avenue.

A sedan may have rear-ended a commercial vehicle. The fatality occurred in the sedan, officials said.

The freeway was closed at 75th Avenue due to the crash but has since reopened, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

I-10 WB at 75th: A crash has closed the highway. There is no estimated reopening time. #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/mHqnR4tTkW — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 23, 2022

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous