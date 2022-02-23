x
Valley

Fatal I-10 crash in Phoenix closes freeway

Authorities said a sedan may have rear-ended a commercial vehicle on Interstate 10.
Credit: Matthew - stock.adobe.com

PHOENIX — At least one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Phoenix Wednesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the collision happened on the freeway's westbound lanes near 83rd Avenue. 

A sedan may have rear-ended a commercial vehicle. The fatality occurred in the sedan, officials said. 

The freeway was closed at 75th Avenue due to the crash but has since reopened, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

