PHOENIX — He was born during the depression, saw the end of World War 1 and fought in World War 2.

He became part of the ‘Greatest Generation.’ So, what’s the key to living to that magical number of 100 - plus one?

Ray Haiduk says enjoy life but do everything in moderation.

I have to say, a very impressive man. Happy birthday Ray and thanks for your service!

Inspiring Arizona