ASU student injured after SUV plows into Tempe market

An ASU student is lucky to be alive after a car crashed into a market pinning him between a wall and the vehicle.

TEMPE, Ariz. — An ASU student is lucky to be alive after an SUV crashed into a Tempe market pinning him between a wall and the vehicle.

Police said around 11 p.m. Tuesday, the student and another customer were standing in front of the El Paisano Market near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard when an SUV driven by David Chidester drove towards the business where the two were standing.

Detectives said the student pushed the other customer out of the way at which point Chidester's vehicle pinned him against a wall before colliding with the front of the store.

The student was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his lower extremity. The other customer was not injured, according to Tempe police.

The student's dad tells 12 News, "Hunter" has a broken ankle and other injuries but no spinal injury and no pelvic injury which they think is a miracle.

"While we investigate this reckless and preventable incident, we pray for Hunter's quick recovery," said the family's attorney.

The front of El Paisano Market sustained approximately $20,000 worth of damage, officials said.

Police said Chidester showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI, aggravated assault, and endangerment.

Up to Speed