TEMPE, Ariz. — A student was found dead in a dormitory at Arizona State University after an apparent overdose, police said.

The student was found Sunday in the Sonora Residence Hall around 10 p.m., university police said.

Police said they do not suspect foul play, but preliminary indications are that the student died of a drug overdose.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will investigate what exactly caused the student's death.

The student has not yet been identified.

The death comes just months after 20-year-old Ivan Aguirre was found dead in his dorm room in the Greek Leadership Village.

The medical examiner found fentanyl and etizolam in Aguirre's system.

