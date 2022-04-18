ASU student dies after found in campus fitness center

Police said the student was discovered Saturday night in the facility's pool area.

TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona State University student died Saturday after he was found unresponsive in the Sun Devil Fitness Center.

The student, Andrew Bryan, was discovered in the facility's pool area at about 7:30 p.m. after officers received calls of an "injured person," ASU police said. Paramedics immediately began to perform life-saving measures but the student was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ASU police could not say yet how the student died since medical examiners are still investigating the incident.

