ASU student injured during assault in Tempe

The student, who was attacked from behind, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona State University student was assaulted early in the morning of Sept. 3, Arizona State Police Department said.

At around 3 a.m., the student was reportedly walking through the area near Lemon Street and Rural Road when they were attacked from behind by unknown suspects and struck in the head with a blunt object.

According to police, the student was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects have not been identified or located yet, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

