TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University police are investigating another sexual assault that happened in the residential hall on the Tempe campus on Monday afternoon.

Police said the victim met the suspect on a social media platform and that the suspect possibly gained the victim's trust by misrepresenting his age online.

When he met the victim, he became physically aggressive and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man 40 to 45 years old. Police did not give further information about him.

An arrest has not been made.

At least four other students have reported being sexually assaulted on campus by men they met on social media this year.

