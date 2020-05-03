TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault that happened on the Tempe campus.

Police said the victim and suspect already knew each other.

They were in a residential hall on Saturday, February 29, when the suspect engaged in sexual activity despite the victim's objections, police said.

Police have not yet made an arrest, and the investigation is ongoing.

ASU police said they would like to remind everyone to obtain consent before engaging in sexual activities.

