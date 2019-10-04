TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona State University Police Department is investigating after they say a woman was sexually assaulted in a bathroom on the university's Tempe campus.

According to ASU PD, the assault occurred at the PE West building. While walking, the suspect approached the woman and forced her into a nearby bathroom.

Police said the woman was sexually assaulted inside the bathroom. Officers were not able to locate the suspect when they arrived on scene.

The suspect is described as a black man with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red and gray trim and camo shorts.

ASU PD is urging anyone with information to call the department at 480-965-7100