ASU motorcycle officer dies after single-vehicle accident on Loop 101

PHOENIX — An Arizona State University motorcycle officer has died after being involved in an accident on the Loop 101 early Thursday. 

The officer, who was not immediately identified, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the freeway at University Drive just before 8:30 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the motorcyclist may have struck a wall on the freeway. 

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, the department said. 

A university spokesman confirmed that an officer was involved in an accident at the intersection of University Drive and Loop 101  but said they were taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash scene is blocking the University Drive off-ramp. 

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest. 