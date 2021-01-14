ASU motorcycle officer dies after single-vehicle accident on Loop 101

The officer, who was not immediately identified, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the freeway at University Drive just before 8:30 a.m.

PHOENIX — An Arizona State University motorcycle officer has died after being involved in an accident on the Loop 101 early Thursday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the motorcyclist may have struck a wall on the freeway.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, the department said.

A university spokesman confirmed that an officer was involved in an accident at the intersection of University Drive and Loop 101 but said they were taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash scene is blocking the University Drive off-ramp.