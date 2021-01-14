ASU motorcycle officer dies after single-vehicle accident on Loop 101

PHOENIX — An Arizona State University motorcycle officer has died after being involved in an accident on the Loop 101 early Thursday.
The officer, who was not immediately identified, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the freeway at University Drive just before 8:30 a.m.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the motorcyclist may have struck a wall on the freeway.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, the department said.
A university spokesman confirmed that an officer was involved in an accident at the intersection of University Drive and Loop 101 but said they were taken to a nearby hospital.
The crash scene is blocking the University Drive off-ramp.
