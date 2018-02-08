We're learning more about what different parts of outer space are like, but have you ever wondered what the center of the galaxy smells like?

Arizona State University researchers believe they've found the answer to that question, and they've bottled it up for your consumption.

"There's a gas cloud at the center of our galaxy called Sagittarius B2 that's made up of a compound called ethylformate," said research director Tanya Harrison, "which happens to be what gives rum its scent and raspberries their flavor."

That's all well and good, but how would you even go about finding a scent in space?

"We've never been there so we know what the cloud is made of up based on looking at the light that's coming out of it," Harrison said, "and we can see the lines that are coming out of the light basically to tell us what the chemicals are in the gas cloud."

Harrison and her coworkers at ASU took that chemical and turned it into something you can take with you, and even wear.

"We ended up capturing it in the form of a lip balm so we could pass those out to people," Harrison said.

The goal is to help people understand little pieces about outer space so they may become more curious to learn about our solar system, galaxy and beyond.

"We want them to be excited about the possibility of humans becoming interplanetary," Harrison said.

It also works in reverse: When we eventually send people to Mars, it's a long trip -- nine months without anything familiar. Bottling up those scents can help astronauts stay connected to home.

That's what Majid Ghaninia is doing -- figuring out what chemicals in spells trigger reactions.

It's complicated -- like millions of dollars in equipment complicated -- but ASU's "smell lab" isn't stopping at space. The researchers are working on the smell of Mars, the moon and asteroids.

You may soon be able to get a whiff of the places we'll go, even if you can't get there yourself.

