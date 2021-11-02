x
ASU police investigating claims of anti-Semitic posters found on campus

One of the university's Republican groups has denied making the flyers, despite their name being seen at the bottom of the poster.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona State University Police Department is working with administrators to investigate anti-Semitic flyers that have recently been reported on campus.  

According to pictures posted online, the flyers contain the slogan, "Who controls the world? Jews do," with a picture of a cartoon vampire printed in the background.   

The bottom of the flyer states, "Happy Halloween from the ASU College Republicans United." 

College Republicans United is a conservative organization that values "our Christian faith, our moral integrity, and our unapologetic love for our country," according to their website.  

The organization's ASU chapter has denied making the posters and claims they're being framed by someone else.  

"We had nothing to do with that flyer and categorically reject its contents," the organization wrote in a statement.

On Tuesday, an ASU police spokesperson said the agency was working with the Dean of Students Office to investigate the flyer's origins.

This is not the first time anti-Semitic messages have been reported at the university. In 2019, posters with the swastika symbol were seen on the Tempe campus.

College Republicans at ASU, a separate entity from the other Republican group, has condemned the anti-Semitic flyer and demanded administrators do more to protect the university's Jewish community.

"This blatant act (of) anti-Semitism does not belong on our campus or in the Republican Party. We stand with Jewish students and the Jewish community at ASU," said Cohlton Kieffer, the organization's president. 

