ASU Gammage announces 2022-2023 season

The season is packed with premieres and productions of different genres. "Frozen," "Jesus Christ Superstar," and "Hairspray" will take the stage starting in October.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — Broadway is coming back to desert for ASU Gammage's 2022-2023 season.

The curtain officially lifted on the Gammage stage last year after many cancellations and postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were cautiously let back into the theater following safety protocols.

This season's lineup includes many productions, starting with the musical "Six," which features a one-sided narrative with the six ex-wives of Henry VIII headlining the show. Broadway fans can enjoy the production of "Six" from Oct. 4 through 9.

"To Kill a Mockingbird," based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, is a new adaptation by Aaron Sorkin and will take the stage Dec. 6 through 11.

Fans can also celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Jesus Christ Superstar" starting Jan. 31 through Feb. 5. The award-winning show highlights the series of events taking place in the final weeks of life for Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas.

Tony-nominated "Frozen" will take the stage Feb. 22 through March 5. The musical will feature the popular songs from the Oscar-winning 2013 movie.

"The 2022-2023 season is something to celebrate," said Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Executive Director of ASU Gammage. "It is packed with amazing productions and premieres, and we know our audiences will not only love these shows on stage but will love the experience that goes along with seeing live theater at ASU Gammage."

Here are more shows from this season's lineup:

"A Soldier's Play" - May 16 through 21

"Hairspray" - June 20 through 25

"Beetlejuice" - August 22 through 27

"Annie" - March 24 through 26

Season ticket holders can also renew their subscription at asugammage.com.

12 News on YouTube