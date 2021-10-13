ASU awarding Al Roker the 2021 Cronkite Award

The Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism will be going to the NBC News' Today weatherman on March 1.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a 2015 broadcast.

The 38th annual Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism will be award to NBC News' TODAY weatherman Al Roker, Arizona State University (ASU) announced Wednesday morning.

"Roker, an author, producer and one of the most recognizable personalities on television, will be presented with the award at an in-person ceremony in Phoenix on March 1 at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown," ASU said in a press release.

The award, named after the prolific late CBS News anchor, was created in 1984 to honor prominent journalists.

"Roker joined TODAY full time as a weathercaster in 1996 and co-hosts the “3rd Hour” of the morning show, reaching millions of viewers a week," ASU said. "He is renowned for his weather coverage and has reported from some of the worst storms and natural disasters in history."

