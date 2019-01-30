There are more than 75,000,000 Americans experiencing subzero conditions Wednesday while the Valley is forecast to see a high of 73.

Some places in the Midwest are forecast to feel like 50 below with dangerous wind chills. That's nearly 100 degrees colder than Phoenix's low temperature Wednesday morning.

By 6:30 a.m., Wednesday morning, temperatures at 12 News' sister station KARE 11 in Minneapolis were hovering around -30 degrees. Meteorologists are anticipating the coldest temperatures this part of the country has felt in more than 20 years.

Morning wind speeds were blowing around 10 to 20 mph and were expected to slow down later Wednesday. Schools are closed and even the United States Post Office is making a rare move to suspend operations temporarily.

The Polar Vortex system plummeting from the north is being called one of the coldest Arctic air masses to blast through the U.S. in recent memory.

The frigid temperatures have been blamed for at least five deaths in places like Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. Milwaukee is expected to drop to -28 degrees and Des Moines could reach -21 degrees.

But there is relief in sight. The icy snap should end by the weekend as temperatures in the Midwest rebound to the 40s.