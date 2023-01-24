New art exhibit created from discarded plastic on display at convention center

On display at the convention center, Flowing Alchemy depicts two native species of birds, the great blue heron and the red-tailed hawk, healing a river.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The creator of a new work of art on display at the Phoenix Convention Center hopes her creation will inspire people to look at the environment a little differently.

On display in the convention center’s north building, Flowing Alchemy depicts two native species of birds, the great blue heron and the red-tailed hawk, healing a river. Made entirely of recycled plastics, Katherine Leigh Simpson hopes her piece inspires thought.

“That they can do something or make small adjustments to in their daily life that would impact the larger vision of our environment,” Simpson said.

The sprawling artwork hangs from the ceiling of the north building’s food hall. The heron and hawks, all shaped from discarded plastics, hover around a river of colorfully painted plastics. The scene makes a commentary on the environmental dangers of single-use plastics, according to Simpson.

“What I want to represent in my work is being able to show the magic in the materials and express an idea of transformation.” Simpson said.

The artwork was commissioned by the City of Phoenix’s Office of Arts and Culture to help celebrate the upcoming Super Bowl.

“This is part of NFL Green Week, we are helping kids get sports equipment that’s recycled, we are planting trees, we are celebrating art, the Convention Center will be powered by renewable energy. This is all part of making sure we have the greenest Super Bowl ever,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The display went up on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and will remain in the convention center for a few months before being permanently relocated. Flowing Alchemy will then find a forever home at the 27th Avenue solid waste management facility.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Related Articles Phoenix Police and Fire showcase Super Bowl safety preparations

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.