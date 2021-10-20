Arrest made in San Tan Valley shooting death of teen

Joshua McCoy, 15, was gunned down at a residence near Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail in late September.

An arrest has been made after a 15-year-old was shot to death in front of a home in San Tan Valley in September, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

On Sept. 26, 15-year-old Joshua McCoy was shot to death in front of a house near Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail.

The suspect is allegedly another 15-year-old and turned himself in to police on Wednesday while with his attorney. His identity will not be released at this time because he is a minor, officials said.

PCSO has hade an arrest in the 9/26 shooting death of a 15yo in San Tan Valley. This morning, the 15yo suspect self-surrendered with his attorney present. Because the he is juvenile, and has not yet been remanded to adult court, we are unable to release his name at this time. pic.twitter.com/wPc5YGvnjB — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) October 21, 2021

At the time of the shooting, PCSO said that the incident was isolated and McCoy was the only victim. A GoFundMe has been set up for expenses.

