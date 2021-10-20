Arrest made in San Tan Valley shooting death of teen

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on Sept. 27.
An arrest has been made after a 15-year-old was shot to death in front of a home in San Tan Valley in September, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
On Sept. 26, 15-year-old Joshua McCoy was shot to death in front of a house near Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail.
The suspect is allegedly another 15-year-old and turned himself in to police on Wednesday while with his attorney. His identity will not be released at this time because he is a minor, officials said.
At the time of the shooting, PCSO said that the incident was isolated and McCoy was the only victim. A GoFundMe has been set up for expenses.
