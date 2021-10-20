x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Arrest made in San Tan Valley shooting death of teen

Joshua McCoy, 15, was gunned down at a residence near Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail in late September.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on Sept. 27. 

An arrest has been made after a 15-year-old was shot to death in front of a home in San Tan Valley in September, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. 

On Sept. 26, 15-year-old Joshua McCoy was shot to death in front of a house near Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail. 

The suspect is allegedly another 15-year-old and turned himself in to police on Wednesday while with his attorney. His identity will not be released at this time because he is a minor, officials said. 

At the time of the shooting, PCSO said that the incident was isolated and McCoy was the only victim. A GoFundMe has been set up for expenses. 

RELATED: Deputies seeking home security video related to San Tan Valley teen's death

RELATED: 15-year-old found dead after multiple gunshots reported at San Tan Valley home

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

Cool seal pavement installed in Phoenix to help reduce heat island effect