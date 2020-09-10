Armenia says cathedral shelled in clashes with Azerbaijan, people protest in Phoenix

A group gathered in downtown Phoenix to bring attention to the conflict.

PHOENIX — Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of shelling a historic cathedral in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where nearly two weeks of heavy fighting has killed hundreds of people.

A group of Armenia supporters gathered in downtown Phoenix Thursday to shed a spotlight on the conflict. The group of 75 people wanted to see more media coverage of the ongoing fighting.

The Holy Savior Cathedral in the town of Shusha suffered interior and exterior damage when its dome was pierced by a shell. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry denied attacking the cathedral.

The latest clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and mark the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

"It's hard to believe that something like this that is happening on the world stage is number one being tolerated by the American government," said protester Tro Panosian. "And number two, not being covered by our media outlets."