PHOENIX — Police in Tempe shot and killed an armed suspect Tuesday afternoon, according to police officials

The shooting happened in the area of 48th Street and Baseline Road, Tempe police say.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police.

A Tempe Police Department spokesperson said that officers began following a suspicious car in a neighborhood after burglaries in the area. A man with a gun got out of that car and began running.

Police said the armed man turned toward officers, at which time the officers shot him. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The Tempe Police Department is asking people to stay away from the area.

This would be the fourth officer-involved shooting in 2019 for Maricopa County after a record number of police shootings in the county in 2018.