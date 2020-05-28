Armando Hernandez Jr. indicted by grand jury in Westgate shooting

The suspect in the May 20 shooting in Glendale is facing 39 charges.

A grand jury indicted Armando Hernandez, Jr., in the May 20 shooting at Westgate that left three people injured.

Hernandez is facing charges including two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

A 30-year-old woman is at home recovering after being shot in the knee, but the two other victims, 16-year-old Destiny and 19-year-old Alfredo Jaime, are still in the hospital.

Police say Hernandez took a weapon from his car, loaded three magazines to capacity, and calmly walked around firing.

Police were on scene in five minutes. Hernandez surrendered to police.

Police said Hernandez admitted to being the shooter and said he went to Westgate because he wanted to harm 10 people.

Hernandez, according to police, said he wanted to gain respect because he felt he had been bullied his entire life.

Hernandez, police said, scoped out the scene before going to his car to get his weapon. He then allegedly loaded three rifle magazines to capacity, police said.

Police said they found a black assault rifle on scene.