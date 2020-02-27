PHOENIX — Arizona's most populous county is joining a growing national movement in which areas are declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted in Phoenix on Wednesday to declare the county a “Second Amendment Preservation County.”

Maricopa, one of the nation's fastest-growing counties, is following dozens of counties nationwide and four others in Arizona that have approved similar symbolic resolutions.

The resolutions are meant to stave off gun-control policies that could be seen as unconstitutional.

The proposal lost some of its edge when the board dropped a stipulation that government funds would not be used to infringe on gun rights.

Volunteers with Moms Demand Action, a gun control advocacy group, stand outside a Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting in Phoenix on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Arizona's most populous county on Wednesday joined a growing national movement in which areas are declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries and proclaiming support for gun ownership rights. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)

AP

