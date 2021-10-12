Phoenix's 'Mission of Mercy' massive free dental clinic underway

Patients can walk in to the event, wait in line on foot, and schedule an appointment when gates open at 5 a.m. on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11.

PHOENIX — Need a tooth cleaned, cavity filled or wisdom tooth pulled? A massive free dental clinic in Phoenix can help you get just that.

The clinic, called the Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy, offers free dental care to anyone who comes and waits in line this Friday and Saturday.

The dental clinic is located at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum and opened at 5 a.m. Friday morning. Doors will remain open until 6 p.m.

The clinic will also open at 5 a.m. on Saturday and will remain open until supplies run out.

The event was a yearly gathering of volunteers and those in need until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which forced the closure of the clinic in 2020.

"Last year, we had many situations where dental offices were closed during COVID, so people have neglected dental needs that haven't been taken care of during the crisis," said Kevin Earle, a Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation Board Member.

"We were also challenged with the fact that there's limited dental coverage for people under-access in Arizona."

This year, the clinic has come back better than ever with an estimated 1,500 volunteers signed up to help provide critical care.

The clinic administered more than $2 million in free dental care and treated 1,785 patients in 2019, the event's website said. The event also had 288 dentists, 333 dental assistants, 397 students and 533 general volunteers participate that year.

"Hopefully we can accomplish a great amount of dental," Earle said.

