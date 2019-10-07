SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Imagine waking up one day and deciding you want to give up on your career and become a knight. Yes, the medieval kind.

This unlikely job is becoming a reality for several strapping young men in the West Valley. James William Buhanan is from Surprise, and his life was at a crossroads when he saw an ad online.

“Just a young guy trying to figure out what I want to do with my life,” Buhanan said.

Derek Klucker, a Marine from Gilbert, saw the ad when his girlfriend said he should go try out. Nearly four months after attending an open casting call in Scottsdale, Klucker has achieved Knight status with Medieval Times.

Kyle Wade had never been on a horse when he decided it was time to become a knight. Now, Wade is an expert in jousting, sword fighting and chivalry.

The three West Valley vassals were selected to attend a three-month training program at the Medieval Times-owned ranch in Texas. As construction on the new Scottsdale location nears completion, these knights are now back in the Valley continuing their training.

The Scottsdale castle at 9051 East Via de Ventura is scheduled to open by the end of the summer with general admission adult tickets costing $45.95. ($35.95 for kids 12 and under)

