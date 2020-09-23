Arizonans prepare for a socially distant Halloween holiday

Locals we spoke to, who love to trick or treat, say at this stage, it seems like many people already plan to take precautions.

PHOENIX — The holidays are no doubt going to look a lot different this year, but now the Centers for Disease Control has released a list of recommendations on how to avoid high-risk activities.

Caitlin, 10, says even though it's normally a very social season for all of us, it's probably better to play it safe.

"It's probably not the safest idea because we're all going to be next to each other and walking around," she said.

We all know it's been one tricky year so far, but you can still have your candy and eat it too. It just depends on how you plan to celebrate, and the CDC hopes you do so responsibly.

For example, you can dress up, but they recommend virtual costume contests or even carving pumpkins instead of heading out to the pumpkin patches or attending annual block parties.

"My friend, they do a big block party where everyone brings food and it's all outside," Caitlin added.

Even her friend Meghan says while trick or treating is fun, it's a risk for those who easily get sick.

"I don't know because my brother has a weekend immune system, so I don't think we'll be going out," Meghan said.

The two friends admit most traditional activities surrounding the holidays can be risky.

"We're interacting with everyone when we knock on doors, and when we go out you can see friend," Meghan added.

Fast forward a few years in age and find those like Derek, who already has a costume in mind.

"I'm probably dressing up as ‘John Wick’ and getting a couple of drinks with some friends and just enjoying our company together," he told 12News.

Together, but socially distanced in an effort to keep the spread down, especially ahead of Thanksgiving. The CDC suggests minimal travel this holiday season.

"More so for my dad, he's 78 years old, so he's someone who doesn't want to be traveling across the country right now, so it's safer for me to travel to them, than them coming to Phoenix," Derek added.