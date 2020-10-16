Arizonans can see Third Eye Blind, The Beach Boys during 'Concerts in Your Car' event

The Arizona State Fair is featuring Concerts In Your Car starting this weekend.

PHOENIX — Concerts are rolling out in a new way in Phoenix as the entertainment industry continues to try and survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arizona State Fair is featuring Concerts In Your Car, a "live social-distancing event that features a unique circular stage with massive video monitors and a state-of-the-art sound system," according to the website.

It's essentially a way to enjoy concerts from the comfort of your own car.

"Concert-goers are given a theater-in-the-round experience and the ability to adjust sound levels through their car radio," the website reads.

"They also can see and interact with one another with the download of a Zoom link for a more connected crowd experience."

Vincenzo Giammanco, the founder and CEO of CBF Productions, the company that presents the event, said, "It's basically a drive-in event center that's a pop up."

Concert-goers drive up in their own vehicles and enjoy the live music -- socially distanced, of course.

Large LED screens above the stage project the show and audio is streamed through the FM radio in your car.

“It’s a really good time," Giammanco said. "And it’s nice to have live entertainment live on stage back here in Arizona.”

But the producers of the show ask that concert-goers stay by their vehicles and wear a mask if they are outside of their car.

"All the cars are spaced out appropriately and it really is your own little space, which is really cool," Giammanco added.

Some of the bands scheduled to hit the concert stage are Third Eye Blind, Sublime with Rome and The Beach Boys.

Third Eye Blind: Oct. 17

Sublime and Rome: Oct. 23

The Beach Boys: Oct. 25

Aaron Lewis & Sully Erna, the voices of Godsmack and Staind: Oct. 30

311: Nov. 13

Tickets start at $99 per car.