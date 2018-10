An Arizona trooper, who was on his department motorcycle, was taken to a hospital after a crash Monday morning near Apache Junction.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the two-vehicle crash happened on Ironwood Drive just south of US 60.

DPS said the trooper was injured, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. The other driver involved is OK.

The crash restricted the right lane on the northbound side of Ironwood.

