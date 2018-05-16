BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A group of Verrado High School students are heading to the Super Bowl … kind of. The kids are taking part in the National Academic Scholastic Bowl, or what some call "the Super Bowl for smart kids."

“We want to win,” said Skylar Allen.

The team captain competed last year for a school in Alabama before moving to Buckeye. The Verrado High School Scholastic Team went 14 – 1 during competition this year and recently advanced into the national competition.

“We are trying to win for sure,” said Matthew McCaskill.

The team of five students have spent the past couple weeks practicing for the national tournament, going over potentional questions.

“We practice three times a week,” said Kauffman.

The rules to Quiz Bowl are simple. Think Jeopardy, but a question is asked instead of the answer given. Anyone from the team can hit the buzzer and answer. Bonus points can be awarded if you answer before the question is finished.

“It gets very competitive,” said McCaskill.

Questions range from literature to science, history to entertainment.

“It is completely nerve-racking,” said McCaskill.

Each player seems to have a different strategy that is comfortable to them. Some guys on the team will take notes and write down information while others appear quiet and calm.

“There are times I just sit and not talk to anyone I’m so focused,” said Kauffman

A team from Tolleson High School will also be competing for the trophy and title of Brain Bowl Champion. The championship starts on May 26 and is in Atlanta this year.

