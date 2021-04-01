Arizona teacher on one of Alex Trebek's final episodes of Jeopardy!

A Valley teacher got his big shot on Jeopardy! in one of Alex Trebek’s last episodes before he died.

PHOENIX — A Valley teacher got his big shot on Jeopardy! in one of Alex Trebek’s last episodes before he died.

David Kaye, a high school English teacher at Phoenix Country Day School, appears in Monday night's episode of Jeopardy!.

“Just getting on the show has always been a dream of mine," Kaye said. "I tried out a number of years ago."

This time, after nine months of auditioning, he finally made it to the stage with host Alex Trebek.

“I was very lucky to get in this year during what would end up being some of his final episodes," Kaye said

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019. He died in November of 2020.

The week before Kaye's taping, Trebek was reportedly in the hospital. Producers wanted to call off the tapings but Trebek refused, saying he would be there.

"It was Herculean," Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards said. "He was in enormous pain. He was 10 days away from passing away and you will not sense any of that in these episodes.”