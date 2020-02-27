Arizona State University has canceled one of its study abroad programs because of the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China last year.

The university announced that it canceled its study abroad programs in South Korea after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated the country to a Level 3 Warning regarding the COVID-19 disease.

The CDC recommended that people avoid "all nonessential travel" to South Korea due to the outbreak of the disease.

The university said it is working with students to make alternate arrangements, including assistance with flights and travel plans for students already in the country.

RELATED: CDC warns spread of coronavirus in US appears inevitable

The university said it does not currently plan to cancel or reroute its study abroad programs in Europe, but will "continue to closely monitor COVID-19 updates and will respond accordingly."

COVID-19 first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. The disease is caused by a member of the coronavirus family, which is a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses.

There are 60 cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.

RELATED ARTICLES:

• Japan closing all schools through March to curb coronavirus

• Coronavirus patient at UC Davis believed to be country's first case spread in community, health officials confirm

• VERIFY: CDC did not recommend shaving beards to protect against coronavirus

• South Korea, US postpone annual military drills due to virus

• Facebook bans ads with false claims about new virus

• COVID-19: 2nd death in France; South Korea cases jump; 1st US soldier infected

• South Korea virus cases jump again, 1st US soldier infected

• Olympics going ahead as planned, organizers say