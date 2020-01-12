The state fair created the event after seeing the success of the Drive Thru Fair Food event earlier this Fall.

PHOENIX — Did you not have the chance to try some delicious fair food earlier this year? Were you a frequent visitor to the Drive Thru Fair Food event, but miss it now that it's gone?

If either of these are the case, the Arizona State Fair has news for you. It is putting together a "Ho-Ho Holiday Drive Thru Fair Food" event during December at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

The state fair said it will be offering numerous fair foods with a festive flair, including gingerbread funnel cake, candy cane cotton candy, and deep-fried egg nog.

The fair will also be supporting food banks in the state at the event.

Milk is reportedly the most requested and least donated item to food banks, according to a press release from the state fair. People who donate at least $5 to the Great American Milk Drive will receive an insulated mug and hot chocolate recipes onsite when they bring a receipt of their donation.

You can make the donation online here.

Donate Milk & Fight Hunger In Your Community | Milk Life As the need for food increases during this unprecedented time, the need for help does as well. Our partners at Feeding America have seen a surge in people fighting hunger, projecting a possible need of over 50MM individuals.

The event will have free admission and be held on Thursday, Dec. 10 thru Sunday, Dec. 13 and again between Thursday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 20. The event will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 10 p.m. on weekends.

The state fair also wanted to be clear that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a drive thru event only and participating individuals are asked to stay in their vehicles at all times.

The menu and more details about the event can be found on the Arizona State Fair's website here.