Arizona sport climbing: Here's how to train like an Olympian

PHOENIX — Sport climbing is one of four new sports at the Tokyo Olympics. But what exactly is it?

Bouldering is one category of the sport. It's a lot like rock climbing. The difference is it's indoors and there are no harnesses, ropes, or anything!

Team 12's Jess Winters gave the sport her best shot Wednesday morning at Black Rock Bouldering Gym in Phoenix.

"I would say over the past ten years indoor climbing has exploded, a lot of people have seen it go from an extreme sport to mainstream," Chris Dodge said. He's the President & Founder of Black Rock Bouldering.

He insists it’s not just for professional athletes; anyone can try it out!

"Our teammates are all here to help give instruction tips to make people feel comfortable on the wall."

Bouldering/sport climbing this morning for @12News! How'd I do - be honest 😅. Sport climbing made its debut at the Olympics this year. After falling 50 times I truly don't know how they do it. Shoutout to @BRboulderingGym for making this happen! pic.twitter.com/NFBccsRfa5 — Jess Winters (@JessWintersTV) August 4, 2021

When it comes to bouldering, one of the three disciplines of sport climbing, you only need your hands and motivation. There's nothing strapping you in, but there are protections in place.

"In addition to our padded floor to help control falls when they happen, it's not often, it helps control falls in addition to that we take everyone through a full orientation to make sure they’re comfortable with the falls."

Dodge hopes some of his members compete in future Olympic games.

"Absolutely, anybody willing to come in with a positive attitude, some motivation, and a little bit of hard work you can definitely get there."

He said it's surreal to watch his passion play out on the biggest world stage there is for the first time.

'We have some competitions on TV every once in a while internationally but to see it on the Olympic stage is a completely different animal, it's amazing."

Dodge said generally climbers can start at age three with supervision.

"We do have membership options, we also offer day passes too so if you just want to try it once you can give it a shot."

