AVONDALE, Ariz. — A soldier from Peoria who was killed in a Georgia training accident in October will be laid to rest Monday in Avondale.

The funeral for Private First Class Antonio Garcia will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Cross Cemetery at 99th Avenue and Thomas Road.

PFC. Garcia, who was just 21-years-old when he lost his life, was one of three soldiers who were killed in the accident. Three others were hurt.

The accident happened when the fighting vehicle they were riding in rolled off a bridge and ended up in the water at Fort Stewart in Georgia. The 21-year-old graduated from Sandra Day O’Connor High School.

PFC Antonio Garcia

Garcia family

Garcia’s family is heartbroken by the tremendous loss. They say their son was kind, loving and brave. He was someone who loved the U.S. and will always be remembered that way.

Officials say a team from the Army Combat Readiness Center is investigating the incident.

Antonio Garcia

Teresa Garcia