Arizona Restaurant Week has a different look during COVID-19 pandemic

All participating restaurants will follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, whether your dining in or taking out.

PHOENIX — It's been a very rough start to 2020 for Valley restaurants. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many local restaurants to close down back in March. But those able to stay open were able to adapt, offering take-out, delivery and curbside service. And the industry is still recovering.

Part of that recovery continues at Arizona Restaurant Week.

Arizona Restaurant Week looks a little different this year due to the coronavirus. It's now offering dine in or take out service. The President of the Arizona Restaurant Association, Steve Chucri, said they've had to adapt.

With the rising the coronavirus numbers in Arizona, restaurant owners understand why some are hesitant to dine in right now. But if you do decide to dine in, restaurants like the Phoenix City Grill are taking precautions to keep customers safe.

Now for the fun details - as in years past - each restaurant has a deal for either $33 or $44. And each offer includes a variety of different types of restaurants like Phoenix City Grill.

Arizona Restaurant Week is down about 40 restaurants, showing how much those restaurants left standing during the pandemic need support from patrons.

The event runs through June 28 and for a complete list of this year’s restaurants, head over to the Arizona Restaurant Week website.