Arizona ranked second in the US for street racing fines in new study

For some families, the surge of street racers has had deadly consequences for their loved ones.

PHOENIX — A new study gave Arizona a dubious new distinction. Insurify.com says the state is second in the country for street racer citations.

For a Valley mother, that crime led to the death of her daughter.

The insurance comparison shopping site says that number is nearly three times the national average in Arizona.

Here are some takeaways:

Arizona is second in street racing citations according to a new study

A Valley family is still searching for justice after a 28-year-old woman was killed in an alleged street race

Citations haven't been an effective deterrent, according to Phoenix police

A street racer killed 28-year-old Charissa Coleman weeks ago. And for her mother Charlita Crane-Coleman, the weeks have been filled with grief.

“Our world changed in a blink of an eye,” said Crane-Coleman. “It comes like contractions every few minutes and it’s overwhelming.”

Crane-Coleman will never get to see her only daughter get married or have children.

“We did everything together,” said Crane-Coleman.

Police say a street racer hit Charissa while she made a left turn near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road.

“It could’ve been preventable,” said Crane-Coleman.

Andrew Friedlander is charged with manslaughter in Charissa’s death. But investigators say the person he was racing is still out there.

In Phoenix, police say citations are not effective enough.

Back in February, Brian Freudenthal, an officer with the Phoenix Police street racing task force, told reporter Will Pitts in a special report, "$100 to $500 and get some that with no fines, and now we're talking about the street racers who are burning through five to $1,000 worth of tires on a weekend in an intersection right, so a couple of hundred dollar tickets just aren't having the impact that we would like it to."

Since the task force started in late 2019, the department says officers have talked to 6,000 people and charged 2,500 of them.

Charissa’s mom wants the racing to stop so another family doesn’t feel her pain.

“Every street racing doesn’t end in the death of someone, but it could,” said Crane Coleman.

If you know anything about the mystery driver of the black Chevrolet Camaro racing the driver accused of killing Charissa, police ask that you call Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS.

Up to Speed