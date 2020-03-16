ARIZONA, USA — Governor Ducey has announced a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs Arizona Alliance on Sunday in order to support youth during school closures amid the coronavirus, according to a press release.

The partnership would allocate state funding to the non-profit to alleviate negative impacts of the two-week state-wide school closures the governor announced on the same day.

“Our top priority is protecting public health and safety,” the governor said. "We will continue to work together—the government, non-profits and the private sector—to do all we can to keep kids and families safe and healthy.”

The partnership will extend youth-development program hours to accommodate children of health care workers, public safety employees, and other essential industry professionals impacted by the closures.

"We are continuing to raise funds from individuals, corporations and the philanthropic community to support our extended operations," CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley Marcia Mintz said.

Families of these essential workers in the Metro Phoenix, West Valley, East Valley, and Scottsdale will have "immediate service availability," according to the press release.

While priorities will be in place for these essential workers, the non-profit also said that services will be available to all working families that are in need of childcare.

The Boys & Girls Clubs Arizona Alliance stated they would monitor all updates from the CDC and continue coordinating with Arizona DHS for any advisories and comments on best practices.

A list of clubhouse locations and operations can be found here.

